Amethi (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Former Amethi block chief Rashmi Singh and her husband were booked here on Wednesday for breaking into the house of a woman, assaulting her and issuing a death threat, over a land dispute, police said.

A counter FIR was lodged by Rashmi Singh wherein she said a group of people assaulted and threatened her when she visited the woman's house on Wednesday to discuss regarding the land dispute, they added.

According to police, the matter pertains to a long-standing land dispute between Rashmi Singh and the woman whose house she visited.

Amethi Deputy SP Lallan Singh said one Phula Devi, a resident of Jungle Tikri village, alleged that Rashmi Singh along with three other persons visited her house and threatened to occupy the land on which the house was built.

The complainant also claimed that the four accused threatened to kill her by pointing rifle and pistol at her, the DSP said.

A video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media platforms, the police added.

On the complaint of Phula Devi, a case has been registered against Rashmi Singh, her husband Vinay Singh along with two others -- Ajit Singh and Arun Kumar Shukla -- under Sections 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, the DSP said.

He added that Rashmi Singh has filed a counter complaint on the basis of which an FIR has been lodged against Devi and 11 others under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

Rashmi Singh served as the block chief of Amethi from the Bharatiya Janata Party and was also given a ticket for the assembly election in 2007.

Her husband Vinay Singh is an officer in the Military Engineer Services, the police said.

