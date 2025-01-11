Bareilly (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Saturday for open firing at a lawyer in his chamber near Bareilly's district court, police said.

Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Pareek said that advocate Rajaram Solanki (55) was attacked in his chamber near the court at 3 pm on Friday. No one was injured in the incident.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 108 AEE and Geophysicist Posts of ONGC Recruitment 2025 at ongcindia.com, Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

He said that four attackers were caught on the spot.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by Solanki against Sachin, Dev Thakur, Rohit Kurmi, Mohit and an unidentified person.

Also Read | January 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 11.

The accused were sent to jail on Saturday, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)