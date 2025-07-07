Ballia (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Four people were injured when they were allegedly attacked by some individuals over the cutting of an electric wire during a Tazia procession in a village here, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday night when the victims were returning from Karbala after the Tazia procession. They were stopped and attacked with sticks and rods by members of another community.

The injured have been identified as Mohammad Intazar, Naushad Ansari, Arsh Mohammad and Tipu Ansari. Among them, Naushad and Tipu sustained serious injuries and were referred to a hospital in Varanasi, police said.

Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said a complaint was received from Mohammad Khurshid, who alleged that during the Tazia procession, the victims had cut an electric wire belonging to Manish Yadav. This triggered the attack while they were returning from Karbala.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Sadhu Yadav, Vishal Yadav and Manish Yadav under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, along with other senior officers, visited the spot soon after the incident. "Adequate police force has been deployed in the area, and the situation is completely under control," he said.

