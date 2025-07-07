Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) To promote traditional medicines and generate employment, the Uttar Pradesh government is launching an initiative to use 'panchgavya' for producing ayurvedic products.

Panchgavya is an organic mixture made from five cow products, namely milk, curd, ghee, urine and dung.

Products, such as toothpastes, ointments and other medicinal formulations, will be officially integrated into the ayurvedic medicine system with their production on a large scale, the state government said in a statement on Monday.

The initiative aims to generate employment opportunities, enhance cow shelters and revive the traditional knowledge system while also providing stimulus to the rural economy, according to the official statement.

Under this scheme, formulations based on cow urine will be utilised in the treatment of 19 diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, skin conditions, asthma, sinusitis, and anaemia.

Dr Anurag Srivastava, OSD, UP Gauseva Commission, said that with AYUSH Department's support, efforts are being made to produce 'panchgavya' based medicines scientifically.

These medicines will be developed using modern research methodologies to ensure their efficacy and broader acceptance in the healthcare system, the statement said.

As demand for panchgavya products grows, so will the relevance of cow shelters, making this initiative both an economic and cultural milestone in promoting holistic health, it added.

