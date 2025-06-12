Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department on Thursday said it has formulated an action plan to modernise the "UP Forest Force", according to a statement.

According to officials from the department, the force will be upgraded using IT and AI technologies, sensor-enabled surveillance cameras, GPS tracking devices and other smart monitoring tools to strengthen forest protection, management, and prevention of wildlife crimes.

"The initiative also includes the development of an Integrated Forest Management System (IFMS) and the establishment of a centralised command centre for real-time monitoring," the statement read.

"The effort aims not only to enhance conservation and management but also to ensure data-driven decision-making and swift action in response to forest offences," it added.

Uttar Pradesh, known for its rich biodiversity and forest resources, has long faced challenges such as illegal logging, wildlife trafficking, and human-wildlife conflict. To combat these issues, the Forest and Wildlife Department has, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, developed a plan to make the UP Forest Force more vigilant and effective through the use of modern technologies.

"As part of this plan, the department is developing an Integrated Forest Management System (IFMS) that will utilise advanced technologies like drones, satellite imagery, GIS mapping, and sensor-based surveillance. This system will allow for precise and efficient monitoring and forest conservation," it said.

"It will also help track all activities within forest zones, aiding in the prevention of unexpected and unlawful incidents," it added.

To facilitate real-time monitoring across forest regions, tiger reserves, safaris and national parks in the state, the department is establishing a centralised command centre.

This digital control hub will monitor all key operations related to forest and wildlife management and collect relevant data, the statement said.

The analysis of data at the command centre will provide immediate insights into forest crimes, fire incidents and wildlife movements, enabling prompt and effective response, it added.

A senior Forest Department official stated that the goal is to make forest management and conservation more efficient and responsive through modern technology.

"The department is also prioritising data-driven decision-making, which will enhance accuracy. In addition, the use of AI and machine learning will allow for better analysis of wildlife behaviour and environmental changes, helping to formulate long-term conservation strategies with greater ease," the official said.

