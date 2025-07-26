Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A man attempted to kill his married ex-girlfriend by slitting her throat in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, the police said on Friday.

While the critically injured woman is undergoing treatment at the medical college, the accused identified as Bhola alias Arun was arrested after an encounter, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

According to the police, Arun, a resident of the victim's village, entered her house late Thursday night and attacked her.

When the police tried to stop him near Muktidham on Friday morning, Arun, who was going towards Gida, allegedly opened fire on them. In retaliatory firing by police, he suffered a gunshot wound in the right leg and was arrested.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

A country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, they said.

The police said the two were in a relationship but the woman got married a year ago and the accused also got married around the same time.

However, Arun continued attachment with his ex-girlfriend caused tension in his marital life, due to which his wife left him and returned to her maternal home, they said.

Meanwhile, the woman also returned to her maternal home from her in-laws' house, the police said, adding that an argument broke out between the two that escalated.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), North Jitendra Srivastava confirmed the arrest and said that the incident appears to be related to a failed relationship and a dispute among them.

The matter is being investigated in detail, he said, adding that the seriously injured woman is undergoing treatment at the medical college.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)