Bhadohi (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Police here have booked a man for allegedly stalking and harassing a 20-year-old college student and sabotaging her marriage, an officer on Saturday said.

Ankit Vishwakarma was a friend of the victim, but his "inappropriate behaviour" led her to distance herself from him, police said.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the woman alleged that Vishwakarma had been harassing her for the past eight years and often made crude remarks on her.

The officer said Manglik also allegedly sent some private videos of the woman to her suitors which led to the breakdown of many of her arranged marriage prospects.

