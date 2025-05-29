Maharajganj (UP), May 29 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2016.

Special Judge (POCSO) P C Kushwaha convicted Abdul Kadir on Wednesday and also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, Assistant District Government Counsel Vinod Kumar Singh said.

The incident took place on May 6, 2016, within the Kotwali police station area of the district.

Following a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Kadir under relevant sections of the law, including IPC section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

