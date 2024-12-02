Sultanpur (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured when their bike collided with a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash (24), a resident of Mayapuri Railway Line, Delhi, while the injured, Vikas Chauhan, is from Azamgarh, an official said.

According to police, the accident occurred late Sunday night. The two men were travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh when their speeding bike hit the divider.

The residents informed Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority whose personnel promptly arrived at the scene, they said.

The injured men were transported by ambulance to the Pithla Community Health Centre, where Akahs was declared dead by doctors and the Chauhan is currently undergoing treatment.

"The body has been sent for postmortem, and the deceased's family has been informed," said Baldirai Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar. Further investigation is underway.

