Jhansi (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old patient admitted to Maharani Laxmibai Medical College here allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to hospital authorities, the patient had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection and was also mentally unwell.

Dr Sachin Mahour, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said Anand, from Amra Moth, had been admitted three months ago with a lung infection. His health had shown signs of improvement during treatment.

He was also receiving care for a mental health condition. On Tuesday afternoon, Anand allegedly went into the bathroom of ward number eight and killed himself using a towel.

Doctors suspect that he may have taken the step due to depression caused by prolonged illness, the officer said.

Police said they have taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident is underway.

