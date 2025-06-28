Deoria (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) The blood-soaked body of a 55-year-old private school manager was found on the veranda of the institute here on Saturday morning where he slept regularly with the police saying that he was killed with an axe.

Dhananjay Pal of the DDN Public School in Ramnagar Tola was attacked with an axe with the intention of decapitating him in his sleep, a police official said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The assailant threw the axe in bushes approximately 100 meters from the school before fleeing.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said, "The axe, covered in blood, was recovered from the bushes near the school. Forensic teams and dog squads collected evidence, including bloodstains and footprints, from the crime scene. The school premises have been sealed."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 28 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

SP North Arvind Kumar Verma said initial investigations point towards an old rivalry as the motive behind the murder, suggesting a pre-planned attack.

An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by Pal's wife, Murari Devi, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)