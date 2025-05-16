Sonbhadra (UP), May 16 (PTI) Two people died and seven others were injured after an auto-rickshaw overturned here on Friday evening, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Prakash Pandey said the auto-rickshaw was en route to Pannuganj from Robertsganj when it lost control and overturned near Belaudi village in Pannuganj area.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident and took the injured to the Primary Health Centre in Tiyara.

Doctors there declared Vishwanath (60) and his mother Sampat Devi (80) -- residents of Shahpur -- dead on arrival, the officer said.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The injured are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)