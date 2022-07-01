New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) UPI-enabled digital transaction remained above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for the second month in a row, data from NPCI showed on Friday.

However, it was down by nearly 3 per cent from the previous month.

Also Read | OnePlus 10RT Reportedly Gets BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent.

The transaction value under Unified Payments Interface (or BHIM UPI) digital payments in June 2022 stood at Rs 10,14,384 crore, down by 2.6 per cent from the previous month, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data showed.

The UPI-led payments during the month were in correspondence to a total of 5.86 billion transactions.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde, Rebel Maharashtra MLAs Paid Guwahati Hotel Bills Worth Rs 68-70 Lakh Before Leaving: Sources.

In May 2022, the UPI transactions were valued at Rs 10,41,506 crore involving total number of 5.95 billion transactions.

In April, the UPI transactions were worth Rs 9,83,302 crore through a total of 5.58 billion transactions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)