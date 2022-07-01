After launching the Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus India plans to launch the 10RT smartphone soon. The handset has been reportedly spotted on the BIS website with the model number CPH2413. The listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who then shared the information via Twitter. OnePlus 10RT will succeed the OnePlus 9RT, which debuted earlier this year. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

According to Sharma, OnePlus 10RT will sport a 120Hz AMOLED screen and will be offered in two variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. For photography, the handset will come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP shooter. Upfront, there will be a 16MP selfie lens.

In addition to this, the device will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. It will be offered in two colours - black and green. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

