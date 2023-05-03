Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Agriculture solutions provider UPL on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the Republic of Guyana to establish a 200-acre 'Millets Model Farm'.

Under this partnership, UPL will supply technical expertise and selected agriculture inputs, while the Republic of Guyana will provide suitable land parcels of 200 acres in Guyana and local farm operation will be done by Republic of Guyana, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted to partner with the Republic of Guyana as the first country in Latin America to explore millet cultivation potential in Guyana, which will also benefit smallholding farmers," UPL President - Global Corporate and Industry Affairs, Sagar Kaushik said.

UPL is paving the path for millet cultivation and making important strides toward its vision of a food-secure world through this collaboration, he added.

