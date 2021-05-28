New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd on Friday said it has set up oxygen plants at eight hospitals in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

The company has converted four of its nitrogen plants in Gujarat to produce and deliver oxygen, it said.

These converted plants have now been installed and operational at the hospitals including Government Ayurvedic College in Chauka Ghat in Varanasi, Haria L G Rotary Hospital in Vapi, Jayaben Hospital in Ankleshwar, and Government Hospital in Jambusar, Bharuch, it added.

UPL has also installed a direct oxygen plant at Max Hospital, Patparganj in New Delhi, and is in the process of providing additional three oxygen plants at Indore, Gwalior, and Varanasi.

All these eight oxygen plants together will be catering to 1,000 beds, the company said in a statement.

UPL has also supplied ventilators, oxygen concentrators, COVID medicine kits under the supervision of the local Chief Medical Officer in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Commenting on this development, UPL Ltd Chief Executive Officer Jai Shroff said: “We are proud of our team who showcased exemplary agility and innovation in these tough times by developing the unique solution of converting nitrogen to oxygen. We will continue to support the community through our bit in this battle against the pandemic.”

