Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) A few areas in the upper areas of Kashmir experienced light snowfall on Friday while some places in the plains received trace amounts of rain, officials said here.

They said Razdan Top, which connects Bandipora with the frontier Gurez sector, was covered with a thin layer of snow, resulting in the temporary closure of the pass for traffic.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to the officials, Razdan Top and some other areas in the higher reaches of the Valley experienced fresh snowfall on Friday morning.

The meteorological department has said that the weather will remain generally cloudy with a possibility of light rain or snow at many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir and a few places in Jammu till Saturday morning.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The weather will improve from the afternoon on Saturday, it said.

From November 17-23, the weather will remain generally dry, and on November 24, there are chances of light rain or light snow in the higher reaches at isolated places, the Met office said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)