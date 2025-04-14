Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) TagoreTech Inc, a US-based innovator in high-performance radio frequency solutions, is targeting a threefold revenue growth over the next four years, following a strategic restructuring aimed at sharpening its focus on high-margin gallium nitride (GaN)-based RF business and expansion in Kolkata.

The restructuring followed the spin-out of TagoreTech from its parent, Tagore Technology, after semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries acquired its power GaN IP portfolio in 2024.

The leaner, independent TagoreTech is now solely focused on GaN-based RF switches and front-end solutions—products that cater to a wide range of high-demand sectors, including 5G infrastructure, consumer electronics, automotive, defence and public safety.

"RF was always the revenue-generating engine. With the restructuring and improved cash flow, we can position ourselves to intensify focus and scale up in the RF space. We are confident that our revenue will grow three times to about USD 30 million in the next four years," TagoreTech CEO Paul Hart told PTI during his recent visit to oversee the company's Kolkata facility expansion.

Hart took over the reins of the company in September 2024 to lead the next phase of growth.

Now a niche technology player, the company plans to double its workforce over the next 12 months, expanding its team of high-end engineers to fuel R&D and new product development in the RF space, Hart said.

The company is also setting up a new RF lab in Kolkata to support advanced research into GaN and related semiconductor technologies.

TagoreTech's solutions are built on advanced materials like GaN-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si), GaN-on-Silicon Carbide (GaN-on-SiC), and Gallium Arsenide—offering wide bandgap capabilities that result in lower power consumption, smaller size, and higher efficiency, the company said.

“In simple terms, we enable energy-efficient communications, compact radar systems, and powerful energy management in drones. Our solutions are already deployed by companies like Tejas Networks for mobile infrastructure. We're also in talks with defense integrators,” Hart said.

Following the spin-off, TagoreTech remains committed to business continuity and customer partnerships, with no disruptions anticipated in its RF operations. The company's experienced engineering team continues to drive innovation in GaN-based RF technologies, that outperform traditional silicon-based systems due to their superior thermal conductivity, faster switching speeds, and lower resistance.

With its sharpened strategic focus and growing market demand, TagoreTech is poised to play a significant role in next-generation RF technologies globally, Hart said.

