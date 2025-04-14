Jammu and Kashmir, April 14: Registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 has begun today, April 14. The annual Amarnath Yatra, a significant Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave in South Kashmir, will begin on July 3 this year. Notably, the 38-day annual pilgrimage to 3,880 the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence simultaneously from both routes - the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 9 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

A decision regarding the Amarnath Yatra 2025 was made during the 48th board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), which was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on March 5. It must be noted that the registration for the Amarnath Yatra has begun today, and it is mandatory for devotees to complete the registration process ahead of the yatra. An alert on the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website said that the advance registration for the Amarnath Yatra will commence on Monday, April 14. Amarnath Yatra 2025 To Start in Jammu and Kashmir From July 3; All You Need To Know.

How to Register for Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SASB at jksasb.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the advance registration link

Step 3: Read all guidelines, including the Do's and Don'ts and then click on "I Agree" and proceed to "Register"

Step 4: Next, proceed and fill out your personal details

Step 5: Upload a passport-size photograph and a scanned copy of the Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC)

Step 6: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number for verification

Step 7: You will receive a payment link within two hours to pay the registration fee, which is said to be INR 220 per person.

Step 8: Once payment is successful, you can download the Yatra Registration Permit from the SASB portal

Step 9: An official permit will be generated once all steps are completed

It must be noted that group registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 is also open for pilgrims who are travelling in groups of five or more. However, registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis only.

