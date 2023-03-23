New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Vascon Engineers Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged Rs 158 crore contract from Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department (UP PWD).

The work has to be completed within 18 months from the date of receipt of the letter of acceptance, according to a company filing.

In the filing, Vascon Engineers said, "It has received a Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs 158.09 crore from superintending engineer PMGSY circle, U.P.P.W.D, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh for Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of Jila Karagar at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh,"

The work has been awarded on an EPC basis, it said.

