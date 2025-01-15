New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium on Wednesday said it has reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 28.5 per cent between 2011-12 and 2023-24 fiscal years.

"This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to responsible environmental practices and its vision for a net-zero future," the company said in a statement.

Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer Sunil Gupta said the company's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is reflected in the substantial reduction of GHG emissions and the firm's growing adoption of renewable energy.

"Beyond environmental stewardship, we continue to empower local communities and foster sustainable industrial practices. These achievements underscore our leadership in sustainability and reaffirm our dedication to balancing growth with responsibility to people, the planet, and future generations," he said.

These initiatives have impacted the lives of about 600,000 individuals across 269 villages in some of the most backward regions of the country.

With this focus on inclusive growth, Vedanta Aluminium continues to enhance social equity and contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions it operates in, the statement said.

"Guided by our ESG principles, we are dedicated to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 while advancing eco-conscious operations that align with India's net zero vision for 2070," Non-Executive Director at Vedanta Priya Agarwal Hebbar said.

Vedanta Aluminium manufactured 2.37 million tonnes of aluminium in FY24.

