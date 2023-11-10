Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) A seven-year-old child was killed and three others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred in the Nomain area.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims who were returning after paying obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi, the officials said.

A seven-year old child died in the accident and three others have been hospitalised, they added.

