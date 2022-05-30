Chennai, May 30 (PTI) Veranda Learning Solutions Limited, a public listed edutech company, on Monday announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending FY 2022.

It notched up a revenue of Rs 1,080.92 million. The total revenue from operations for FY 22 stood at Rs 756.02 million and gross profit of Rs 293.05 million while the gross margin of 39.05 was registered.

Commenting on the results, Kalpathi S Suresh, Executive Director and Chairman, Veranda Learning Solutions, said, "After a successful IPO and subsequent listing at BSE and NSE, we are happy to announce our year and quarter ended fiscal 2022 results."

"Our strong team and positive market dynamics have enabled us to report buoyant performance led by fast growing enrolments in our online courses and the gradual recovery of offline courses, amid the return to normalcy," he said.

