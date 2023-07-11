Ludhiana, Jul 11 (PTI) Verka Milk Plant Ludhiana is preparing relief packets for distribution among the flood-affected people of Ludhiana and Moga districts.

A large number of residents of the two districts have been displaced or stranded due to flooding caused by recent heavy rains, according to officials.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said on Tuesday that the food packets were being prepared in the Verka plant, here, for distribution in the flood-affected parts.

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) sells milk products under the Verka brand.

Malik said that each packet would have two packs of biscuits along with two bottles of water, two packets of dry milk, bread, sweets, spoons, cups, candles and matchsticks.

The deputy commissioner said that to complete this gigantic exercise, sufficient manpower has been deployed and senior officials are overseeing the arrangements.

