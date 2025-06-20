Shimla, Jun 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday expressed concern over United States President Donald Trump inviting Pakistani Army Chief Asif Munir for lunch and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take notice of the development.

"It is for the first time in the history that an Army chief of Pakistan, who has been vomiting poison against India, has been invited for lunch by the US president," he told PTI, adding that earlier also, Pakistani generals, like Zia-ul Haq and Pervez Musharraf, have been invited by the US but in their capacity as presidents of Pakistan.

"We claim that the US is our strategic partner, but the meeting of Trump with Munir, soon after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, was unfortunate," Singh said.

It is being said that the talks are regarding air bases to be used against Iran; however, in the past, that is how the US and Pakistan trained extremists in Afghanistan, he pointed out.

And, after toppling the government, these extremists came to Kashmir and indulged in terrorist activities, the minister said.

As Indians, these issues must be discussed, and the Prime Minister must be urged to take notice of these developments and raise the matter with Donald Trump, he added.

