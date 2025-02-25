New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has secured an order from Aditya Birla Renewables' subsidiary to supply 410 MW solar PV modules.

These modules are designed for captive usage among Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers, a company statement said.

The order was given by ABREL EPC Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Renewables.

"As we advance in the renewable energy landscape, this collaboration with Aditya Birla Renewables for the supply of 410 MW of N Type TopCon solar modules is an important milestone," Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director & CEO of Waaree Energies said in the statement.

Deliveries are scheduled between May and September across project locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Established in 1990, Waaree Energies is India's leading renewable energy company. Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates state-of- the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules globally.

