Basti (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) An accused in a double murder case was arrested following an encounter with police in Captainganj area of the district, police said on Sunday.

The encounter took place Thursday night near the Garha Gautam village when a joint team of Captainganj and Dubouliya police along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) attempted to apprehend the accused.

City Circle Officer (CO) Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari said that when the police cornered Balveer, he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated, and during the exchange of fire, Balveer sustained a bullet injury in his right leg.He was then taken into custody and admitted to a hospital.

Balveer alias Munnar was wanted in connection with the double murder of his aunt and her daughter in Setha village in December. He had been absconding since the crime, and a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced on his arrest, police said.

Police recovered an illegal country-made 315-bore pistol, one live cartridge, and two spent cartridges from his possession.

