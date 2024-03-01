New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Welspun Enterprises on Friday announced securing a new order worth about Rs 4,124 crore to set up a water treatment plant in Maharashtra.

The project is for setting up of a 2,000 million litres day (MLD) water treatment plant at Bhandup complex in Mumbai on design, build and operate model, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | One Vehicle, One FASTag Initiative: Complete FASTag KYC Update by February 29 To Avoid Account Deactivation; Here's a Step-by-Step Guide.

The project valued at Rs 4,123.88 crore includes an operation and maintenance (O&M) component of Rs 1,880.44 crore, it said.

The design-build project is slated to be completed within 48 months, following which the company will undertake O&M responsibilities for a period of 15 years.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

"The proposed water treatment plant, one of the largest in the world in terms of capacity, is located at BMC's Bhandup Complex, which currently supplies drinking water to Mumbai city through existing water treatment plants," the company said.

Sandeep Garg, Managing Director, Welspun Enterprises Limited, said the water sector continues to be one of the key focus areas for his company and the new order synergises well with company's overall growth strategy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)