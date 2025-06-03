New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) WestBridge Capital on Tuesday divested a 12.4 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance for Rs 1,906 crore through an open market transaction.

WestBridge Capital is one of the promoters of Aptus Value Housing Finance.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, private equity firm WestBridge Capital, through its arm WestBridge Crossover Fund LLC, offloaded more than 6.19 crore shares or 12.4 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 307.54 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,905.91 crore.

After the latest transaction, WestBridge Capital's holding in Aptus Value Housing Finance declined to 16.19 per cent from 28.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore and Luxembourg-based Eastbridge Group cumulatively picked up over 1.67 crore shares or 3.35 per cent stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance for Rs 514 crore.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 307 per piece, taking the combined deal value to Rs 514.64 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Aptus Value Housing Finance's shares could not be identified on the exchange.

Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India plunged 9.06 per cent to close at Rs 306 apiece on the NSE.

