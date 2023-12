Bilaspur (HP), Dec 29 (PTI) Union minister Anurag Thakur Friday hit out the Congress, terming it "anti-development" and accusing the party of talking about caste survey and regionalism in the face of a loss.

After attending 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra' events in the Jhanduta assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh, he said this is the first time that a prime minister has taken public welfare schemes of the Union government to the doorstep of every person in the country.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

At the Developed India Sankalp Yatra, Thakur addressed the beneficiaries of the Union government's schemes and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to build a developed India by 2047.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

Till now, lakhs of people in different states have got the benefits of the government's schemes and through this yatra. Awareness about the schemes is continuously increasing and people are getting benefits, the Union minister said.

Targeting the Congress, Thakur described the party as "anti-development" and said, "Whenever it loses, it starts talking about caste census and regionalism."

He also hit out at the opposition INDIA alliance, alleging there was no coordination among the constituent parties on seat sharing. How will they provide justice to the people, Thakur posed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)