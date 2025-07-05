New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Realty firm Whiteland Corporation has awarded construction work orders worth Rs 2,000 crore to Ahluwalia Contracts and Kalpataru Projects for its upcoming housing project in Gurugram.

The company will develop a 20-acre housing project on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, comprising around 1,700 apartments.

In the first phase, the company has launched around 1,400 units for sale. The prices of apartments start from Rs 6.5 crore.

"We have roped in Kalpataru Projects International and Ahluwalia Contracts for the construction of this project," Whiteland Corporation founder Navdeep Sardana said.

The company has already signed an agreement with Marriott International to bring Westin Residences to Gurugram and manage this upcoming property.

"We will invest around Rs 5,500-6000 crore to develop this branded luxury housing project, Westin Residences Gurugram," Sardana said.

This proposed investment includes land cost, construction expenses and other charges.

Sardana said the demand for luxury homes across major cities, including Gurugram, remains strong.

Whiteland Corporation has developed a few residential and commercial projects in Gurugram.

