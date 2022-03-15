New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) IT company Wipro Limited on Tuesday said it has joined the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) on the governing board, as part of larger efforts to help address the growing threat to software supply chain.

OpenSSF is a cross-industry organisation hosted at the Linux Foundation that brings together key open source security initiatives to identify and fix security vulnerabilities in open source software and develop improved tooling, training, research, best practices, and vulnerability disclosure practices.

"In addition to developing and contributing best practices for secure coding and software components for the projects under the OpenSSF banner, Wipro's leadership and open source experts will join other members in setting direction through governance and working committees of the foundation," Wipro said in a release.

Andrew Aitken, Global Open Source Leader, Wipro Ltd, said: "With Board representation from our CTO, Subha Tatavarti, and subject matter experts engaged in all working groups and projects, Wipro is fully committed to helping the industry develop better methods, processes and tools to identify and remediate vulnerabilities."

"In addition, our goal is to improve and share secure coding best practices with the community to address the growing threat to our software supply chain," Aitken added.

