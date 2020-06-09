Latest News | Wipro Lighting Launches Mapiq S Office Shifts, a Smart Office Technology in India

Bengaluru, Jun 9 (PTI) Wipro Lighting said on Tuesday that it has launched Office Shifts, smart office technology software in association with Mapiq, a Netherlands based company.

This software is designed to enable flexibility and maximise the utilisation of office space for employees in a post-COVID-19 world, the company said in a statement.

The software can be scaled and upgraded depending on the policy changes organisations need to make due to local government directives.

"Social distancing, sanitising, and restrictions on meetings and gatherings necessitate a newer and efficient manner of functioning.

This is where Mapiqs Office Shifts technology is useful.

It ensures both employee safety and productivity," Anuj Dhir, Vice President and Business Head, Wipro Lighting was quoted as saying.

