Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Police fined a woman in Bengaluru after a video of her operating a laptop while driving went viral.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), North Division, Siri Gowri D R shared the video on social media on Wednesday afternoon with the comment, "Work from home, not from the car while driving".

According to police, the woman was fined Rs 1,000 for grossly violating traffic rules.

