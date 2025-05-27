Thane, May 27 (PTI) A 51-year-old woman died after being struck by lightning in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Chatu Budruk village in Shahpur on Monday afternoon, tehsildar Parmeshwar Kasule said.

Sunanda Padwal was struck by lightning in the backyard of her house, and she was taken to the Thane Civil Hospital, where she was declared dead, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

He said this was the fourth death due to lighting this month.

