Mangaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Coastal security force personnel on Tuesday rescued a young woman from drowning at the Someshwar beach here, police sources said.

The 23-year-old woman was part of a three-member group who came here by cab from Bengaluru on a leisure trip.

Sources said the three women were playing in the sea when a huge wave dragged the woman away.

Four Security personnel at the beach immediately rushed to her rescue and brought her back to the shore, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)