New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Women's empowerment is not just a slogan but a collective responsibility, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said at a women's day programme organised on Monday.

Speaking at an event organised at Amity University, Gupta highlighted the critical role of women in shaping the nation's future and called for accelerated efforts to achieve gender equality.

He emphasised that no nation can progress without the active participation of women, who he described as the "backbone of society".

He said that a country cannot be socially or economically strong without ensuring gender equality. Referring to this year's International Women's Day theme, “Accelerate Action,” he urged for concrete measures to promote gender equality at a faster pace.

He said that this day serves as a reminder to strengthen efforts to ensure women's safety, education, employment and leadership opportunities.

Gupta highlighted how women in India are breaking barriers in various fields, from science and politics to defence and business. Over the years, their participation in key sectors has significantly increased, marking a positive transformation in the country's progress toward gender equality.

He cited data reflecting this shift, noting that India's sex ratio improved from 918 in 2014 to 933 in 2022. Women's participation in the workforce has also seen remarkable growth, rising from 23 per cent in 2017-18 to 42 per cent in 2023-24.

Similarly, the number of female officers in the Indian Armed Forces has increased 3.5 times since 2015, while 48 per cent of Indian startups now have at least one female director.

He also pointed out that nearly 50 per cent of STEM graduates in India are women -- the highest percentage in the world.

Discussing government initiatives aimed at empowering women, Gupta highlighted several policies that have made a significant impact.

He said that 56 per cent of accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana belong to women, promoting financial inclusion. He also mentioned that 70 per cent of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana have been sanctioned to women entrepreneurs, enabling them to achieve financial independence.

Over 10 crore women have received free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, improving their health and quality of life.

Additionally, Gupta also emphasised that ensuring equal rights for women is not enough; it is equally important to provide them with real opportunities to unlock their full potential.

"If we truly aspire to build a developed India, we must change our mindset and acknowledge that women are equal to men in every aspect," he said.

Urging society to respect and support women in their families, workplaces, and communities, he said that women's empowerment is not a one-day agenda but a continuous commitment that requires sustained efforts.

