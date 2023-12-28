Ayodhya (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A jilted lover in Ayodhya poured petrol on a college student and tried to set her on fire but she saved her life by jumping into a water-filled pit on the roadside, police said on Thursday.

The police arrested 19-year-old Ashu following an encounter in which a policeman and the accused received bullet injuries.

The locals rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams and took her to the local government hospital from where she was taken to the district hospital and then referred to the Lucknow trauma centre, police said.

The incident took place near a culvert located on the Lalganj-Jaisinghmau Road in Taarun police station area on Wednesday when she had left her home for college in the morning.

As soon as she reached near the turn of the college, Ashu, a resident of the Godwa Narayanpur village, poured petrol on her and tried to set her on fire with a lighter, police said.

Soon after, on the information of the victim, police cordoned off the area and arrested the accused following an encounter.

The accused opened fire on the police party in which a policeman named Vineet received bullet injuries. In retaliation, the police also opened fire in which the youth suffered a bullet injury in his leg, Ayodhya ASP Rural Atul Sonkar said.

Police said this appears to be a case of one-sided love.

