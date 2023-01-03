New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Shares of online food delivery platform Zomato declined 5 per cent on Tuesday, a day after its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar resigned from the post.

The stock went lower by 4.31 per cent to Rs 57.65 on the BSE.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Beating Friend Who Refused To Give Money To Buy Liquor in Ghazipur; Three Including Juvenile Arrested.

At the NSE, it fell 4.97 per cent to Rs 57.30.

In volume terms, 14.86 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE in morning trade, while 2.20 crore shares on the NSE.

Also Read | Audi Witnesses Sales Jump of 27.14% Accounting to 4,187 Units in 2022.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

"Over the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," the company said.

It, however, did not disclose reasons for his resignation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)