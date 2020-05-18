Liberty Steel Appoints Paramjit Kahlon as CEO Of primary Steel & Integrated Mining Businesses

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) UK-based Liberty Steel on Monday announced appointment of Paramjit Kahlon as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its primary steel and integrated mining businesses.

Liberty Steel is part of British Indian entrepreneur Sanjeev Gupta's diversified business house Liberty Group.

Gupta recently consolidated his steelmaking and mining interests into a single company to form Liberty Steel Group, which is the eighth largest steel group outside China, employing 30,000 people with operations spanning the UK, Europe, the US and Australia.

"Liberty Steel Group today announces the appointment of Paramjit Kahlon as CEO, Primary Steel and Integrated Mining, Liberty Steel Group," the company said in a statement.

Kahlon will oversee all the Group's primary steel and integrated mining businesses located in Ostrava in the Czech Republic, Galati in Romania, and Whyalla and Tahmoor in Australia and report to Gupta, the chairman of Liberty Group.

"His immediate focus will be on dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and ensuring the operations are sustainable over the long term through investment in lower carbon technologies such as hydrogen, DRI (directly reduced iron) and electric arc furnaces," the statement said.

He joins the Group from ArcelorMittal, another global steel and mining giant, where he held senior positions including Chief Technical Officer, Chief Operating Officer and more recently as CEO for its businesses in CIS countries and the Middle East.

Gupta said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Paramjit Kahlon as CEO, Primary Steel and Integrated Mining. He is one of the world's top steel executives whose experience will be invaluable as we execute our global strategy, drive synergies across the group and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030."

On his appointment, Kahlon said, "I look forward to work with Sanjeev and the team as we manage the current COVID-19 crisis and embark on our journey to deliver Liberty Steel Group's vision to become carbon neutral by 2030."

