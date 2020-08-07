Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): American singer Alicia Keys is partnering with Elf Cosmetics to create a new beauty line, which is expected to launch in 2021.

According to Page Six, the press release read, "A culmination of Keys' personal skincare journey and her passion for bringing light into the world, this new lifestyle beauty brand will enable Alicia to further explore conversations about inner beauty, wellness, and connection,"

"With an inclusive point of view, an authentic voice, and a line of skin-loving, dermatologist-developed, cruelty-free products, the brand aims to bring new meaning to beauty by honouring ritual in our daily life and practising intention in every action," it added.

However, the 15-time Grammy winner is a long-time proponent of embracing natural beauty, having sworn off cosmetics completely in 2016 before re-introducing it into her routine in a more creative capacity the following year.

Elf's chairman and CEO, Tarang Amin, revealed in an interview with WWD, "She's been wanting to do something in lifestyle and wellness for quite some time."

While her brand's name and product range have yet to be announced, the news is already generating buzz in the beauty world, and not all of it positive.

Page Six reported that in a since-deleted tweet, famed YouTuber and makeup artist James Charles reportedly wrote, "People who do not wear makeup should not be coming out with makeup brands but that's just my opinion."

On Thursday (local time), Charles confirmed that the tweet was about Keys, and explained that he deleted it "because it's childish to indirect Tweet someone & I am not the gatekeeper of makeup."

He continued, "I was bothered because many celebrities come into the beauty space as a cash grab without any passion and then leave." acknowledging that he has since learned more about Keys' upcoming line and "can't wait to support" her products. (ANI)

