Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): Megan Thee Stallion glowed up the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet looking like an absolute music royalty as the rapper arrived at the ceremony.

The 'WAP' rapper took to her Instagram handle posted her look for the evening along with the caption "We hea gabbana girl @dolcegabbana."

Megan arrived at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards wearing a bright orange strapless Dolce and Gabbana gown with a cool hip-high slit on the left side. The dress that she wore featured a massive dramatic bow covering her entire backside, as she completed her look with tons of bling.

The 26-year-old rapper wore an elegant diamond necklace, along with diamond bracelets on each of her wrists. She rocked a gorgeous hairdo with tendrils framing her face, allowing her gown and jewellery to be on the show.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020. The legendary Beyonce topped the list of having the most nominations this year -- amassing nine nominations in the process.

Queen Bey nabbed nominations for record of the year, song of the year and best R&B performance for her hit single 'Black Parade' along with a slew of other nominations. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch all followed up with six nominations. Former Alabama Shakes vocalist Brittany Howard earned five nominations -- while Justin Bieber, DaBaby, Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, John Beasley and David Frost followed up with four.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

