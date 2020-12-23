New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Christmas is about being together with family and friends, Christmas tree and not to forget mouth-watering delicacies and cakes.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, follow these easy cake recipes to delight your loved ones on the occasion.

Oreo mud cake

Take 10-12 Oreo biscuits, crush them into powder. Add 1/4 cup milk and make a paste. Put the batter on a tray while spreading it evenly. Refrigerate for 10 minutes. In another bowl, take 1 cup whipping cream. Whip the cream and keep it aside. In another bowl, take 1/4 cup of dark chocolate; mix it with 1 tablespoon of butter and 1/4 cup milk, and then microwave for 30 seconds. Mix the syrup well. On the refrigerated batter, spread the whipped cream you kept aside. Add the chocolate ganache you made, over the whipped cream. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. Sprinkle cocoa powder and your mouth-watering oreo mud cake is ready to grace your appetite.

Coffee crumb cake

Take one cup of all-purpose flour in a bowl. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 refined sugar, 1/2 cup crushed walnuts and cashews, 1/2 cup melted butter, a pinch of salt and mix. Take another bowl and add 1 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup oil, 1.25 cup refined sugar, 1 cup black coffee, 2.25 cup all-purpose flour, 1/4 cup cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon each of cornflour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon powder and a pinch of salt in it. Mix well. Later, add 3/4 cup choco chips and 1 tablespoon of vanilla essence to it. Pour the batter into a baking tray and add the already prepared crumbled mixture to it. Bake it for 35-40 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius and serve hot with white chocolate glaze.

Kitkat cake

Take 300 grams KitKat chocolate and 150 grams digestive biscuits in a bowl and make a crumbled mixture of it. Add 1/2 cup melted butter to it and make a mixture. Take a tray and press the batter on it. Refrigerate it for 10 minutes. Take a pan and pour 3/4 cup of milk into it. Add 1/4 cup cream, 300 grams dark chocolate, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, and 2 tablespoons of cornflour, mixed in water, to it. Stir well until hot. Turn off the flame and refrigerate the mixture for 20 minutes. Now pour the chocolate ganache on it. Add some white chocolate and decorate it with whipped cream, crushed cashews and sprinkled cocoa powder.

No-bake chocolate cake

Take 100 grams of butter and 1/2 cup condensed milk in a bowl. Mix well and add 1 tablespoon of sugar to it. Whisk well till sugar dissolves. Now add 1/4 cup cream to it. Take a strainer and add 1/5 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon each of baking soda, and baking powder to it. Strain well and add the powder to the mixture. Add 2 tablespoon vanilla essence to it. Pour the mixture into a lined cake mould. Take a pressure cooker and add salt to it. Preheat the cooker and place mould inside it. Cook it for 45 minutes. For the chocolate ganache, take 300 grams dark chocolate bar and melt it on a double boiler, add 2 tablespoons of melted butter and 1/2 cup cream to it. Keep the ganache warm. Now cut the cake into half (from top). Spread the ganache evenly on one part. Flip flop the other layer and repeat the process. Now garnish the top of the cake with another coat of ganache. Garnish the cake with some evenly cut strawberries, cashews and white chocolate. Serve hot.

You are ready to treat your family with these special cakes this Christmas. (ANI)

