Lockdown: 2 Aurangabad Shiv Bhojan Centres to Give 600 Free Thalis

Aurangabad, Mar 23 (PTI) Two Shiv Bhojan centres run with Shiv Sena funds in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Monday distributed 300 free thalis and plan to scale up the figure to 600 in a day for those affected by the lockdown in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, said party MLC Ambadas Danve.

He said a community kitchen would prepare 1000 food packets from Tuesday.

Sena functionaries were using 10 sprays to disinfect public places for the past five days, former MLC Kishanchand Tanwani told PTI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)