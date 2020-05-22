Lockdown: 6 Held, 23 Vehicles Seized, Say Noida Police

Noida (UP), May 22 (PTI) Six people were arrested and 23 vehicles impounded and owners of another 806 penalised in Noida and Greater Noida for alleged violation of lockdown curbs on Friday, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the Red Zone for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

"Three FIRs were registered on Friday for lockdown violation and six people arrested. A total of 2,515 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 806 of them, while another 23 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Metro rail services, all educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars and assembly halls continue to remain closed as the lockdown has been extended till May 31, officials said.

Stadiums and sports complexes can re-open but no audience will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or any similar congregations are banned, they added.

People's movement outdoors between 7 pm and 7 am is strictly prohibited except for essential work, while officials have cautioned persons over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

By Friday, 307 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 214 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official data.

