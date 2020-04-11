Lockdown Extension Will Depend on Emerging COVID-19 Situation: J'khand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that the extension of lockdown would depend on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the State.Chief Minister Soren, who had convened the all-party meeting today to discuss the COVID-19 crisis, told media persons that "the extension of the lockdown will depend upon the emerging situation" in the State.He said: "The other States have a different situation from ours. More than seven lakh labourers from Jharkhand are stuck in other States. We must think about them as well," he said.He asked for more aid from the Centre to battle the novel coronavirus and warned the anti-social elements, who are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.So far 13 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jharkhand, while the country's total count has gone up to 6,412 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)