Kathmandu, Sep 28: Despite threats due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at least 22,000 Nepalis have left for India in the last four weeks via the Nepalgunj border point for work in the neigbouring country, according to a media report.

SI Bishnu Giri at Jamunaha Area Police Office, Nepalgunj, said the workers left for India as the prolonged lockdown and Covid-19 fears had made it difficult for them to sustain their livelihood, The Himalayan Times reported on Sunday.

According to SI Giri, a total of 76,048 migrant workers had returned to Nepal via the Nepalgunj border point till September 15.

Around 40,000 Indian nationals returned home during the same time via the border point.

Giri said that Nepalis holding ration cards had started going back to India.

He said they had been allowed to enter and exit the country via the border for treatment, medicine procurement and for meeting patients.

"We have allowed people's movement on the Nepal-India border on the basis of recommendation letter and identity card," The Himalayan Times quoted Giri as saying.

After Indian security personnel tightened the entry of Nepalis at the Nepalgunj border point, many people without Indian identity cards started going to India via Kailali's Trinagar border point.

People from Dang, Banke, Bardiya, Jajarkot, Surkhet, Dailekh, Jumla, Salyan, Rukum and Kalikot go to India for work.

