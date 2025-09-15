Actor-comedian Kiku Sharda couldn't hold back his tears in the recent episode of the reality show Rise and Fall, as he recalled the heartbreaking times when he lost both his parents in the span of two months. ‘Yeh Bandhan, Kabhi Nahi Tootega’: Kiku Sharda Clears Air on Bond With Krushna Abhishek, Says ‘The Fight Was a Prank’.

During an emotional conversation with fellow contestants, Kiku broke down in tears when he recalled the passing away of his mother, saying that he couldn't pick up the last call from his mother as he was busy in the USA. Kiku, who was seen inconsolable, recalled, "I was in the US two years back and my mother passed away. I didn't answer her last phone call. I was in America, I thought I would call her tomorrow since I was busy, and the next day she was not there."

Kiku Sharda Gets Emotional As He Talks About His Mom’s Demise

Kiku revealed that his father died 45 days later, as he couldn't handle the loss of his wife. He also asked his fellow contestants to stay in touch with their loved ones as long as they are alive. "45 days later, my father died; he couldn't handle the loss. After a certain age, your partner is irreplaceable. I don't know about everyone's life, but please be close to your loved ones, spend time with them, call them, stay in touch," said Kiku Sharda while talking to the fellow contestants.

As per the format of the show, Rise and Fall house is divided into two parts--Basement and Pent House. The contestants staying in the basement are called workers, while the ones living in Pent House are called Rulers.

Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Bali, and Akriti Negi are currently staying in the basement as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh hold the throne as Rulers. The Rulers live in luxury in a fancy penthouse, while the Workers struggle in a basic basement, fighting hard to rise to the top. ‘Rise and Fall’: Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Joins Ashneer Grover’s Reality Show, Offers Role to Akriti Negi Amid Recent Controversy With Anjali Raghav.

From broken trust, shifting alliances, and shocking secrets revealed, the real drama begins when those below rise and those above fall. The show is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.