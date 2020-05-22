Maha: Thane Civic Body Bans Coronavirus Tests at Pvt Lab Chain

Thane, May 22 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday stopped a private laboratory chain from conducting novel coronavirus tests.

An official release from TMC said civic chief Vijay Singhal has banned labs operated by the Thyrocare chain to conduct coronavirus tests as "erroneous" reports were given in six cases.

Thyrocare is on the Indian Council of Medical Research's list of laboratories that can carry out such testing amid the outbreak.

