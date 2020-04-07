Maharashtra: 25 COVID-19 Positive Cases in Total in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has a total of twenty-five COVID-19 positive cases, as per the local administration.Twenty-one out of these twenty-five patients include Tablighi Jamaat returnees and their close contacts.In last 24 hours, four people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which three are close contacts of persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.With 120 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 868 on Monday, Maharashtra Health Department informed in the daily media bulletin. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)